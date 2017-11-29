Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles Highlight Rockefeller Center Christmas

The premiere of the CMA Country Christmas special on Monday officially kicked off the holiday season in Nashville. On Wednesday night, New York City follows suit with the lighting of the evergreen in Rockefeller Center, and some country artists will be on hand as the switch is flipped.

Brett Eldredge and Jennifer Nettles are set to perform on Christmas in Rockefeller Center, premiering at 8:00 p.m./ET on NBC. Gwen Stefani, who released her own holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, is also slated to appear, along with Pentatonix, who enlisted Eldredge for their TV special earlier this week.

Nashville is also represented on Thursday night TV, during ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Darius Rucker will sing "Winter Wonderland" during the program, filmed at Disney theme parks around the world. Jason Derulo, Ciara and the stars of Frozen, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, will also perform. Rucker released the swinging Home for the Holidays in 2014.