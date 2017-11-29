Brett Eldredge Details Headlining 2018 The Long Way Tour

Brett Eldredge, whose latest single "The Long Way" is in the Top Thirty and climbing, will borrow the title from that hit for his first-ever headlining trek next year. Kicking off in Garden City, Idaho, on April 5th, the 11-city Long Way Tour is currently set to wrap on May 5th, with an appearance by the CMA award winner at New York's famed Hammerstein Ballroom. Joining Eldredge on the tour as special guest will be his Warner Nashville label mate Devin Dawson, who has been touring with Maren Morris, and rising country star Jillian Jacqueline, whose Side A EP was released in September.

Although tickets for some of Eldredge's headlining gigs will go on sale December 8th, he's got another road trip in his immediate future as he will join Blake Shelton's Country Music Freaks Tour beginning in February. Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins are also on the bill for those upcoming dates.

Eldredge's self-titled LP, which came out in August, marked his third studio set and second country-chart-topping album. The collection, on which he co-wrote all 12 tracks, also debuted at Number Two on the multi-genre Billboard 200. He will ring in the holidays tonight with Jennifer Nettles as both are guests on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which culminates in the lighting of the massive evergreen at the New York landmark. On Friday, December 1st, the "Somethin' I'm Good At" singer will headline "A Holiday Evening With Brett Eldredge" at the Big Apple's Irving Plaza .

Brett Eldredge's The Long Way Tour dates with Devin Dawson (and Jillian Jacqueline +):