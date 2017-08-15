On the Charts: Brett Eldredge Debuts at Number One on Country Albums

Brett Eldredge's self-titled third album is the Number One country album this week. The Illinois native also scored the highest all-genre chart position of his career, landing at Number Two on the Billboard 200, behind Kendrick Lamar's LP Damn.

Brett Eldredge is also Number One on Billboard's Top Albums Sales Chart – which doesn't factor in streams – with 36,000 copies sold. Overall, Eldredge's new record moved 45,000 units.

Interestingly, the LP's lead single, "Somethin' I'm Good At," peaked at Number 21 on the Country Airplay chart, which suggests something other than radio play drove audiences to purchase or stream Brett Eldredge.

The singer recently released the album's next single, the mid-tempo love song "The Long Way." Eldredge's CMA Music Festival performance of "Somethin' I'm Good At" will be featured on the CMA Fest special, airing August 16th on ABC. He's currently on the road with Luke Bryan and will perform in Virginia Beach on Thursday.