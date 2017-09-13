Watch Brent Cobb's Video for Funky New Song 'Ain't a Road Too Long'

When Brent Cobb set out to record his debut album, 2016's Shine on Rainy Day, with his producer cousin Dave Cobb, the plan was to make what they called a "country funk" record. What they ended up with, however, was a critically acclaimed but more hushed singer-songwriter album.

Brent Cobb revisits the original edict on his new song: "Ain't a Road Too Long" is a funky blast of soul, driven along by electric guitar and Cobb's greasy Georgia drawl. "I keep driving / stay in my lane / there ain't a road too heavy to haul / to keep me gone," he sings in the track's key line, a subtle declaration of devotion to his wife, whose name is Layne.

The singer-songwriter chronicled the writing of the song via the dramatic online docu-series Long Live the Storytellers. Cobb's new video for "Ain't a Road Too Long" includes scenes from that shoot – like struggling to write lyrics in his motel room – as well as onstage footage.

Cobb has been opening concerts for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's tour and has a string of dates on Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show. He'll perform "Ain't a Road Too Long" on Tuesday night at the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony in Nashville, where he's nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year. He's currently working on the follow-up to Shine on Rainy Day.