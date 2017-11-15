Brent Cobb Plots Headlining 2018 Ain't a Road Too Long Tour

Brent Cobb has been busy in 2017 serving as an opener on some of the year's biggest country tours, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour and Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour. Come 2018, the Georgia singer will appear in the headlining role with his Ain't a Road Too Long Tour, which has 26 new concert dates.

Named for Cobb's latest single "Ain't a Road Too Long," which was released in September and produced by his Grammy winning cousin Dave Cobb, the tour officially kicks off December 31st at Capitol Theatre in Macon, Georgia. The newly added dates begin February 16th at 1884 Lounge in Memphis, Tennessee and run from the South to the Midwest and up into Canada before heading down the East coast. Wrapping up the new run of shows in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 13th, Cobb returns to his native Georgia the following day to appear at a previously announced slot at the Savannah Music Festival.

Cobb, who was nominated for the Americana Honors & Awards' Emerging Artist of the Year thanks to his major label debut, 2016's Shine On Rainy Day, is currently working on the album's follow-up. He's set to open for Stapleton on November 16th at Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The full list of newly announced shows for Brent Cobb's Ain't a Road Too Long Tour:

February 16 — Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

February 17 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

February 18 — Mobile, AL @ Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

March 1 — Chattanooga, TN @ Revelry Room

March 2 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 3 — Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay

March 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

March 21 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

March 22 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE

March 23 — St. Paul, MI @ Turf Club

March 24 — Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s

March 25 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

March 27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

March 28 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

March 29 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern

March 30 — Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

March 31 — Washington, D.C @ DC9

April 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

April 4 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 6 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

April 7 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott

April 8 — Uncasville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort

April 10 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

April 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

April 12 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

April 13 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre