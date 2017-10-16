Brantley Gilbert Plots The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour

Brantley Gilbert has spent a good portion of 2017 taking his high-energy show to the masses on the Devil Don't Sleep Tour, which shares its name with Gilbert's 2017 LP. After a quick breather late in the year, he's looking ahead to next year, with the announcement of dates on his The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour.

Named for the Georgia native's current single, a defiant track that appears on The Devil Don't Sleep, the tour gets underway February 1st in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through May 12th in Erie, Pennsylvania, with additional dates yet to be announced. Stops announced in this initial run of shows include arenas like Lexington's Rupp Arena, home of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, and Thompson-Boling Arena, where the University of Tennessee Volunteers play. Staind frontman Aaron Lewis and rising singer-songwriter Josh Phillips will both support Gilbert on this leg of the tour.

Gilbert's The Devil Don't Sleep, which was released in January, produced a Number Seven-charting single with "The Weekend." It was also highlighted on Rolling Stone's 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 So Far, surveying the best releases at mid-year.

The Ones That Like Me Tour Dates:

Feb. 1 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Feb. 2 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Feb. 3 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Feb. 8 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 9 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb. 10 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

Feb. 15 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

Feb. 16 – Augusta, GA @ The James Brown Arena

Feb. 17 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 24 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

April 19 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Center - Rupp Arena

April 20 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

April 21 – Pikeville, KY @ Eastern Kentucky Expo Center

April 26 – Dayton, OH @Wright State University Nutter Center

April 27 – Terre Haute, IN @ ISU Hulman Center

April 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp - Arkansas Music Pavilion

May 10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

May 12 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena