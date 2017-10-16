Brantley Gilbert Plots The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour

Brantley Gilbert has spent a good portion of 2017 taking his high-energy show to the masses on the Devil Don't Sleep Tour, which shares its name with Gilbert's 2017 LP. After a quick breather late in the year, he's looking ahead to next year, with the announcement of dates on his The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour.
Named for the Georgia native's current single, a defiant track that appears on The Devil Don't Sleep, the tour gets underway February 1st in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through May 12th in Erie, Pennsylvania, with additional dates yet to be announced. Stops announced in this initial run of shows include arenas like Lexington's Rupp Arena, home of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, and Thompson-Boling Arena, where the University of Tennessee Volunteers play. Staind frontman Aaron Lewis and rising singer-songwriter Josh Phillips will both support Gilbert on this leg of the tour.
Gilbert's The Devil Don't Sleep, which was released in January, produced a Number Seven-charting single with "The Weekend." It was also highlighted on Rolling Stone's 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 So Far, surveying the best releases at mid-year.
The Ones That Like Me Tour Dates:
Feb. 1 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
Feb. 2 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
Feb. 3 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Feb. 8 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 9 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Feb. 10 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
Feb. 15 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
Feb. 16 – Augusta, GA @ The James Brown Arena
Feb. 17 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 24 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
April 19 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Center - Rupp Arena
April 20 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
April 21 – Pikeville, KY @ Eastern Kentucky Expo Center
April 26 – Dayton, OH @Wright State University Nutter Center
April 27 – Terre Haute, IN @ ISU Hulman Center
April 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp - Arkansas Music Pavilion
May 10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
May 12 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena