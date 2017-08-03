Brandy Clark to Release Concert Album 'Live From Los Angeles'

Brandy Clark's engaging live shows are something akin to having morning coffee – or late-night cocktails – with a chatty neighbor who has a lot to get off her chest. On August 18th, Clark 's intimate 2017 L.A. show at Hotel Café will be captured in the digital release Live From Los Angeles, the six-time Grammy nominee's first live record and the follow-up to the brilliant studio album Big Day in a Small Town.

Featuring the new crowd favorite "You're Drunk," as well as live renditions of choice cuts from Big Day in a Small Town, and its predecessor, Clark 's star-making debut, 12 Stories, Live From Los Angeles finds the singer-songwriter at her storytelling best, whether taking on delicate ballads ("Hold My Hand") or lighthearted romps ("Stripes").

"I feel like I am really good at envisioning a kitchen," Clark told Rolling Stone Country in 2016, just prior to the release of her sophomore LP, which she admits expanded her view outside the home as well. "Both of my records take place in a kitchen. On Big Day, I also thought about just being able to envision the principal's office in my high school."

She also noted that – sometimes – country songwriters can be a tad too literal. "I remember being told when I was a staff songwriter that 'No, that person won't sing that song because they haven't lived it,'" she recalls. "And I was like, 'Did Johnny Cash really shoot a man in Reno ? I don't think so.' Art gets really boring that way. It's gotta be dramatic, it's gotta be big. And I think sometimes it's easier to be big and edgy if you are telling a story of someone else."

Clark will be in her hometown of Morton , Washington , on August 12th, for her first-ever homecoming appearance at the Morton Loggers' Jubilee Arena. She'll also play Akron , Ohio , on August 20th, and is among the list of performers slated to appear during AmericanaFest in Nashville next month.



Here's the track listing for Brandy Clark's Live From Los Angeles:



1. "Drinkin', Smokin', Cheatin'"

2. "Stripes"

3. "Big Day in a Small Town"

4. "Hold My Hand"

5. "Daughter"

6. "Love Can Get to Hell"

7. "Girl Next Door"

8. "Get High"

9. "When I Get to Drinkin'"

10. "Since You've Gone to Heaven"

11. "Pray to Jesus"