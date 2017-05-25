Brandy Clark, Brent Cobb Lead 2017 AmericanaFest Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced the first round of performers for the 17th annual AmericanaFest, taking place September 12th through 17th at venues throughout Nashville, Tennessee.

Of the 103 acts announced, highlights include Brandy Clark, Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs, Lindi Ortega, Lillie Mae, John Paul White, Brent Cobb, Caroline Spence, Courtney Marie Andrews, Jaime Wyatt, Deer Tick, Hiss Golden Messenger, Bruce Robison, Jason Eady, and Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge.

More than 230 acts are slated to appear at the six-day festival, with another round of performers to be announced soon. A full list of the first group of performers is below.

This morning's announcement follows the annual reveal of the nominees for this year's Americana Honors & Awards show, which takes place at the Ryman Auditorium on September 13th. For the 16th installment of the show, Sturgill Simpson leads the pack with three nominations – Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (A Sailor's Guide to Earth), and Song of the Year ("All Around You"). Following closely behind Simpson are Drive-By Truckers, Lori McKenna, and Rodney Crowell, all of whom notched two nominations each.

Nominees were announced at a special ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, hosted by the Milk Carton Kids' Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale. That ceremony included a number of performances designed to give attendees a taste of the festival, including a stirring collaboration between Jason Isbell and his former Drive-By Truckers bandmates Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley on the band's 2003 Decoration Day track "Outfit."



Van Morrison was the first artist announced as a Lifetime Achievement Award winner, honored in the Songwriting category. In addition to accepting his award at the Americana Honors, he'll headline Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater alongside his daughter Shania Morrison on September 14th.

Festival wristbands are now on sale online and, in Nashville, at Grimey's New and Preloved Music.

AJ Hobbs

Allison Pierce

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Alice Wallace

All Our Exes Live in Texas

Ana Egge

Andrew Combs

Andy Golledge

Austin Plaine

Balkun Brothers

The Band of Heathens

The Barefoot Movement

Beaver Nelson

Becca Mancari

Bettye LaVette

Birds of Chicago

Blank Range

The Blind Boys of Alabama

Boomswagglers

Brandy Clark

Brent Cobb

Brent Cowles

Brian Wright

The Brother Brothers

Brothers Comatose

Bruce Robison

CALICO the band

Caamp

Caitlin Canty

Carl Anderson

Caroline Spence

Carsie Blanton

Casey James

Charley Crockett

Charlie Parr

Chastity Brown

Ciaran Lavery

Cordovas

Courtney Marie Andrews

Darlingside

David Childers

David Luning

David Starr

Deep Dark Woods

The Deer

Deer Tick

The Deslondes

Dirty River Boys

Don Bryant

Dori Freeman

Elise Davis

Eric Ambel

Erin Rae

Forlorn Strangers

Futurebirds

Haas Kowert Tice

Hiss Golden Messenger

The Honey Ants

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

The Howlin Brothers

Hugh Masterson

Jason Eady

Jaime Wyatt

Jesse Terry

Jim Lauderdale

John Paul White

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Kacy & Clayton

Kasey Chambers

Leeroy Stagger

Leslie Stevens

Lillie Mae

The Lil Smokies

Lindi Ortega

Little Bandit

Low Cut Connie

Luke Bulla

The McCrary Sisters

Micky and the Motorcars

Mike and The Moonpies

Mipso

Molly Tuttle

My Bubba

Patrick Sweany

Paul Cauthen

Paul Thorn

Pony Bradshaw

Quiet Life

Renn

Rev Sekou

Rodney Crowell

SUSTO

Shane Smith & The Saints

Them Rubies

Turnpike Troubadours

Tyler Childers

Wade Bowen

Walter Salas-Humara

We Banjo 3

The White Buffalo

Wildwood Kin

William Wild

Willie Watson