Brandy Clark, Brent Cobb Lead 2017 AmericanaFest Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced the first round of performers for the 17th annual AmericanaFest, taking place September 12th through 17th at venues throughout Nashville, Tennessee.
Of the 103 acts announced, highlights include Brandy Clark, Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs, Lindi Ortega, Lillie Mae, John Paul White, Brent Cobb, Caroline Spence, Courtney Marie Andrews, Jaime Wyatt, Deer Tick, Hiss Golden Messenger, Bruce Robison, Jason Eady, and Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge.
More than 230 acts are slated to appear at the six-day festival, with another round of performers to be announced soon. A full list of the first group of performers is below.
This morning's announcement follows the annual reveal of the nominees for this year's Americana Honors & Awards show, which takes place at the Ryman Auditorium on September 13th. For the 16th installment of the show, Sturgill Simpson leads the pack with three nominations – Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (A Sailor's Guide to Earth), and Song of the Year ("All Around You"). Following closely behind Simpson are Drive-By Truckers, Lori McKenna, and Rodney Crowell, all of whom notched two nominations each.
Nominees were announced at a special ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, hosted by the Milk Carton Kids' Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale. That ceremony included a number of performances designed to give attendees a taste of the festival, including a stirring collaboration between Jason Isbell and his former Drive-By Truckers bandmates Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley on the band's 2003 Decoration Day track "Outfit."
Van Morrison was the first artist announced as a Lifetime Achievement Award winner, honored in the Songwriting category. In addition to accepting his award at the Americana Honors, he'll headline Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater alongside his daughter Shania Morrison on September 14th.
Festival wristbands are now on sale online and, in Nashville, at Grimey's New and Preloved Music.
AJ Hobbs
Allison Pierce
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Alice Wallace
All Our Exes Live in Texas
Ana Egge
Andrew Combs
Andy Golledge
Austin Plaine
Balkun Brothers
The Band of Heathens
The Barefoot Movement
Beaver Nelson
Becca Mancari
Bettye LaVette
Birds of Chicago
Blank Range
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Boomswagglers
Brandy Clark
Brent Cobb
Brent Cowles
Brian Wright
The Brother Brothers
Brothers Comatose
Bruce Robison
CALICO the band
Caamp
Caitlin Canty
Carl Anderson
Caroline Spence
Carsie Blanton
Casey James
Charley Crockett
Charlie Parr
Chastity Brown
Ciaran Lavery
Cordovas
Courtney Marie Andrews
Darlingside
David Childers
David Luning
David Starr
Deep Dark Woods
The Deer
Deer Tick
The Deslondes
Dirty River Boys
Don Bryant
Dori Freeman
Elise Davis
Eric Ambel
Erin Rae
Forlorn Strangers
Futurebirds
Haas Kowert Tice
Hiss Golden Messenger
The Honey Ants
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
The Howlin Brothers
Hugh Masterson
Jason Eady
Jaime Wyatt
Jesse Terry
Jim Lauderdale
John Paul White
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Kacy & Clayton
Kasey Chambers
Leeroy Stagger
Leslie Stevens
Lillie Mae
The Lil Smokies
Lindi Ortega
Little Bandit
Low Cut Connie
Luke Bulla
The McCrary Sisters
Micky and the Motorcars
Mike and The Moonpies
Mipso
Molly Tuttle
My Bubba
Patrick Sweany
Paul Cauthen
Paul Thorn
Pony Bradshaw
Quiet Life
Renn
Rev Sekou
Rodney Crowell
SUSTO
Shane Smith & The Saints
Them Rubies
Turnpike Troubadours
Tyler Childers
Wade Bowen
Walter Salas-Humara
We Banjo 3
The White Buffalo
Wildwood Kin
William Wild
Willie Watson