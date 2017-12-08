Hear Brandi Carlile's Delicate New Song 'The Mother'

Brandi Carlile offers another sneak peek into her upcoming album with today's release of the delicate, meditative new song "The Mother." Inspired by the birth of Evangeline, Carlile's now-3-year-old daughter with wife Catherine Shepherd, "The Mother" finds Carlile taking stock of her life before and after Evangeline, opening the song with the decisive line, "Welcome to the end of being alone inside your mind."

"To some, this sounds like the realization of their most sacred dreams – true companionship," Carlile says in a release. "For some, this sacrifice is too much to bear and requires its own brand of radical forgiveness. For the most part and for me, it's equal measures of both. I am not just a mother, but it's all that I am."