See Brad Paisley's Blazing 'Last Time for Everything' on 'Seth Meyers'

Brad Paisley was competing with his own fingers for attention when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about his upcoming Netflix comedy special last night. The 44-year-old entertainer, who now has his own signature Fender Telecaster, also dazzled with his guitar prowess during a performance of "Last Time for Everything" from April's Love and War.

Still one of country's most recognizable exports in other parts of the world, Paisley offered some playful criticism of the genre losing touch with its populist roots.

"That's an important thing about country music," he told Meyers. "We're not supposed to be the ones who are way out of touch and flying around on the private jets – even though we're completely out of touch."

The Neflix special Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo, filmed at Nashville club Zanies during April's Wild West Comedy Festival, will be released August 15th. Paisley also spoke about the development of his audience rapport over the course of his career.

"I learned a long time ago that if you entertain them between songs, it's gravy," he said. "People are like, 'Oh, wow, that was even entertaining.' So I really worked on the comedy chops for a while."

Paisley and Meyers have a longstanding relationship, and the former played the latter's wedding in 2013 at Martha's Vineyard, providing the soundtrack of "She's Everything" for the newlyweds' first dance. See the whole interview, including a satirical "director's cut" of the hit, below.