Brad Paisley Extends Weekend Warrior Tour With New 2018 Dates

Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour has been extended into the new year, with a 26-date trek kicking off on January 25th in Los Angeles at the Staples Center . Stretching through April 2018, the tour will feature special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Additional stops on the 2018 tour will be unveiled at a later date.

Paisley 's 11th studio LP Love and War, was released earlier this year and became his ninth to debut at Number One on Billboard's Country Albums chart. At last week's CMA Awards, which he co-hosted for the tenth time with Carrie Underwood, the Grammy-winning singer-guitarist performed his current single "Heaven South" as a duet with Kane Brown. While the CMA issued – and quickly rescinded – a set of media guidelines barring reporters from asking artists about topics including Las Vegas, guns and politics, Paisley and Underwood delivered an opening monologue that included politically charged song parodies such as "Before He Tweets," a takeoff on Underwood's "Before He Cheats," directed at President Trump's early-morning Twitter habit.

Paisley broached another political subject with much more seriousness earlier this year in the title cut from Love and War, a song he co-wrote with country-rock icon John Fogerty tackling the mistreatment of war veterans. But unlike issues that have created rifts along party lines, he noted the subject was one on which most people could agree.

"It's a scathing indictment, but who could possibly disagree with this?" Paisley told Rolling Stone Country of the song. "I don't feel like I'm out on some limb. Everybody from John McCain to Jon Stewart, we all feel this. Somebody has dropped the ball. You don't always know you're right. I know we're right on this."

Brad Paisley's 2018 Weekend Warrior World Tour dates:

January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

January 26 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 27 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

February 2 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

February 3 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

February 15 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

February 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 17 – Cedar Falls, IA @ McLeod Center

February 19, 20 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Rodeo (Paisley only)

February 22 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

February 23 – Pikeville, KY @ Eastern Kentucky Expo Center

February 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 8 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center

March 9 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

March 10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 11 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival (Paisley only)

March 16 – Marksville, LA @ Paragon Casino Resort (Paisley only)

March 22 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

March 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 24 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

April 5 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

April 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

April 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena