Blake Shelton Reveals New 'Live' EP

Whether you've never had the chance to catch Blake Shelton live or you'd just like to relive some of your favorite Shelton concert memories, a forthcoming live EP from the country superstar is sure to be welcome news.

Shelton just announced Blake Shelton (Live), a six-song EP with cuts spanning the entirety of his blockbuster career. The EP, which he announced to fans on social media, was recorded during his performance at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville earlier this summer and will be available for streaming August 25th. Featured songs include 2002 single "Ol' Red" – from his self-titled debut album – as well as more recent chart-toppers like "A Guy with a Girl" and "Boys 'Round Here."

Shelton's "Every Time I Hear That Song" recently became his 24th Number One song and is the third single from his most recent album If I'm Honest to top country airplay charts. If I'm Honest has also been certified gold by the RIAA.

Shelton has a handful of late summer tour dates remaining, with his next stop taking place at Calgary's Country Thunder Music Festival on August 20th. He'll resume his role as a coach on NBC's The Voice September 25th, tapping Rascal Flatts as his mentors for the show's 13th season.

Here's the full Blake Shelton (Live) track list:

1. "All About Tonight" (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

2. "Honey Bee" (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip)

3. "Ol’ Red" (James Bohan, Don Goodman, Mark Sherrill)

4. "Home" (Michael Bublé, Alan Chang, Amy Foster-Gillies)

5. "Boys ‘Round Here" (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Craig Wiseman)

6. "A Guy With a Girl" (Ashley Gorley, Bryan Simpson)