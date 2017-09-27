Blake Shelton Readies New Album 'Texoma Shore'

Blake Shelton has announced his new album Texoma Shore. Set for release on November 3rd, the LP is the follow-up to last year's If I'm Honest.

Texoma Shore was named for Lake Texoma on the Texas and Oklahoma border where the singer recorded his new music. Not far from his childhood home of Ada, Oklahoma, Shelton says the lake has always been a place of great memories. "I literally recorded this album on its shore so it's full circle for me to take the love of this place and my love of country music," he said in a statement. The album's first single "I'll Name the Dogs" features a more back-to-basics country sound.

Shelton's previous release, If I’m Honest, was the best-selling country album to come out in 2016, and his last four projects have earned Gold or Platinum sales certifications. The singer, and judge on The Voice, also appears on a new holiday duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani: "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

A track list has yet to be released.