Blake Shelton Named 'People' Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2017

People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" cover has long been a cultural phenomenon, highlighting some of the planet's biggest stars since first running the feature (with the title going to Mel Gibson) in 1985. It's no small feat, then, that Blake Shelton is 2017's "Sexiest Man Alive" – he's the first country artist ever to take home the honor, and only the fourth non-actor following John F. Kennedy, Jr. in 1988, fellow Voice coach Adam Levine in 2013, and soccer star David Beckham in 2015.

Shelton was officially announced as People's cover star on Tuesday evening. He'll feature in the November 27th issue, which hits newsstands on November 17th. In excerpts from Shelton's cover story, the country star talks about girlfriend Gwen Stefani, his time spent on the Voice, and how, upon hearing the "Sexiest Man" news, he thought, "Y'all must be running out of people."

“When [people] would say to Adam, ‘Mr. Sexy,’ you’d always see him go, ‘Well, awww," Shelton tells People. "If you say that to me, it’s going to be, ‘You’re damn right, I’m Mr. Sexy! I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.”

Shelton is fresh of the release of his 11th studio album Texoma Shore, which topped Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart upon its release and features current single "I'll Name the Dogs." He's currently serving as a coach on the 13th season of NBC's the Voice. He'll hit the road on his headlining Country Music Freaks Tour beginning February 15th.