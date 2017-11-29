Tuesday night on The Voice, Blake Shelton capped off a month of milestones by getting cozy in front of the fire with fellow coach Jennifer Hudson as they sang a duet of his latest single, "I'll Name the Dogs."

Related See Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel' Old Dominion, Luke Combs and Little Big Town take a few punches after the 2017 CMA Awards

There was a literal fireplace ablaze at the back of the stage during their performance, and Shelton did his part to complete the mood of the song by turning on some of the homespun charm that earned him People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" honors. While Hudson's soulful touch turned this ode to domestic bliss into a two-way conversation, Shelton sang with a beaming smile fixed to his face.

With the Top 11 eliminations taking place this week, "I'll Name the Dogs" wasn't the only country hit to make an appearance on The Voice telecast. Ashland Craft, Brooke Simpson, and Janice Freeman joined coach Miley Cyrus to perform a rendition of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" that amped up the strength and empowerment.

Shelton's new LP, Texoma Shore, rose to Number One on the country charts following its release on November 3rd, just a couple weeks before receiving his People honors. The Voice proceeds to its final 10 contestants next week.







