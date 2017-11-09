See Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

The 2017 CMA Awards may have been pushing a message of unity and harmony on Wednesday, but it was a different story on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and others took some savage internet abuse in "Mean Tweets – Country Music Edition."

Shelton added a slightly indignant tone to his mostly deadpan reading of someone's desire to throw him "off a highway overpass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house." Meanwhile, Stapleton got a laugh out of the suggestion that he's proof "ugly people can still win awards."

"Hurricane" singer Luke Combs shook off a cheap shot about his facial hair and Lady Antebellum searched for the silver lining after someone called them "musical equivalent of getting kicked in the sack." "That could be a good thing," said Charles Kelley. No such luck for Old Dominion, however, who howled as guitarist Brad Tursi relayed their message, "Fuck you, Old Dominion! Suck my dick!"

Other highlights included Trace Adkins' gruff response to "If we all just concede that Trace Adkins is an asshole, can we move on?" "I have," he growled, poker face intact. Later, CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town reacted with a mixture of horror and chuckles at the notion that they "sound like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them with a tennis racquet."