Billy Ray Cyrus, Vern Gosdin Set for Hall of Fame Honors

Billy Ray Cyrus and the late Vern Gosdin are set to receive two distinct hall of fame honors.

Cyrus leads the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame class of inductees for 2018, representing his home state alongside fellow Bluegrass State natives David "Stringbean" Akeman, an early star of the Grand Ole Opry; bluegrass singer Dale Ann Bradley; and Christian music artist Jason Crabb. "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" singer Jackie DeShannon and country artist Bobby Lewis are also being honored. Cyrus is best known for his polarizing crossover hit "Achy Breaky Heart."

Meanwhile, Gosdin is set to enter the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 23rd. The singer-songwriter known as "The Voice" is famous for his pure country vocals and hits like "Chiseled in Stone," "Set 'Em Up, Joe" and "I'm Still Crazy."

Walt Aldridge, who wrote Earl Thomas Conley's "Holding Her and Loving You"; Tim Nichols, the co-writer of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying"; and Alan Jackson collaborator Jim McBride, who penned "Chattahoochee" and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow"; round out the class.