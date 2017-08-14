Hear Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line's Seductive New Song 'Meant to Be'

Florida Georgia Line have a long history with outside-the-genre collaborations, and that tradition continues with Brooklyn-based pop star Bebe Rexha. To close her latest EP, All Your Fault: Pt. 2, Rexha co-wrote and recorded "Meant to Be" with the country duo behind "Cruise."

As an antidote to hard love, "Meant to Be" advocates for a relationship that seems destined to work out. FGL's Tyler Hubbard, on the first verse and chorus, sings, "So won't you ride with me, ride with me, see where this thing goes / If it's meant to be, it'll be, it'll be, baby, if it's meant to be." Piano and gospel-infused organ form the melodic foundation, while a thumping drum loop nudges it into dance territory.

Florida Georgia Line's collaborations are as common as they are unexpected: A partnership with Nineties stars Backstreet Boys resulted in FGL's most recent Number One, "God, Your Mama, and Me," while other tracks have featured Ziggy Marley and Nelly. The Chainsmokers recently featured the duo on "Last Day Alive," the final track on their debut Memories…Do Not Open. Hubbard and Kelly's current country radio single is "Smooth," which has a wild, Las Vegas-themed video.

Notes from FGL summer tour are positive, and the duo, playing stadiums for the first time in its career, sold out shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field, Minneapolis' Target Field and Fenway Park in Boston on bills that included special guests the Backstreet Boys. With Nelly and Chris Lane in support, along with periodic openers Russell Dickerson, Ryan Hurd and Morgan Wallen, FGL's Smooth Tour remains in the Northeast until September, when it moves to California and the West.