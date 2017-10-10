Anderson East Details New 'Encore' LP

Anderson East will start the new year off with Encore, his sophomore LP for Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, arriving January 12th. This Friday, October 13th, East will perform "All on My Mind," the LP's first single, on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio, with additional production at House of Blues and Farmland Studio, Encore's 11 tracks include contributions and collaborations with songwriters Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Aaron Raitiere and more, as well as covers of songs by the late Ted Hawkins ("Sorry You're Sick") and Willie Nelson ("Somebody Pick Up My Pieces"). See the full track list below.

Encore is the second of East's LP's for Cobb's Elektra imprint Low Country Sound and fourth full-length collection following two self-released albums and two EPs. His 2015 album, Delilah reached Number Two on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and was a Top Ten on the Folk survey as well. Currently, "All on My Mind" is in the Top Ten at Triple A radio.

Also in the new year, East will embark on his Encore World Tour 2018, with planned stops at New York's Bowery Ballroom and the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, as well as a two-night stint at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley (two nights), and shows at Atlanta's Terminal West, L.A.'s El Rey Theatre, The Fillmore in San Francisco and the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. More information and a complete list of dates are available on East's official website. Encore is currently available for pre-order.

Encore track listing (and songwriters):

1. "King for a Day" (Anderson East, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton)

2. "This Too Shall Last" (Anderson East, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Raitiere)

3. "House Is a Building" (Anderson East, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Raitiere)

4. "Sorry You're Sick" (Ted Hawkins)

5. "If You Keep Leaving Me" (Anderson East, Chris Stapleton, Aaron Raitiere)

6. "Girlfriend" (Anderson East, Dave Cobb, Aaron Raitiere, Tim Bergling)

7. "Surrender" (Anderson East, Aaron Raitiere, Adam Hood)

8. "All on My Mind" (Anderson East, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Aaron Raitiere

9. "Without You" (Anderson East, Steve McEwan)

10. "Somebody Pick Up My Pieces" (Willie Nelson)

11. "Cabinet Door" (Anderson East, Jillia Jackson)