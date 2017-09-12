AmericanaFest 2017 Kicks Off With Showcases, Awards

The 18th annual AmericanaFest gets underway in Nashville today, with roots music artists, professionals and fans descending upon Music City for six days of showcases, panels and the centerpiece Americana Honors & Awards ceremony.

Here's key showcases not to miss on Day 1 of AmericanaFest.

Band of Heathens, Phoebe Hunt - The Basement, 3:00 p.m.

James McMurtry, Kim Richey, Mando Saenz, Tim Easton - City Winery, 4:30 p.m.

Phoebe Hunt, Susto, Hurray for the Riff Raff – BMI, 6:00 p.m.

Big Star's Third Live, featuring Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Mitch Easter – Cannery Ballroom, 6:00 p.m.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Grimey's New & Preloved Music, 6:00 p.m.

The People Sing! Featuring Blind Boys of Alabama, Elizabeth Cook, Hayes Carll, Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood, Rev. Sekou, Rhiannon Giddens and more – War Memorial Auditorium 7:30 pm.

Colin Hay – City Winery, 8:00 p.m.

Michaela Anne, Los Colognes, Sally & George, Derek Hoke – The 5 Spot, 8:00 p.m.

The Mavericks, Chuck Mead, Darrin Bradbury, Jon Latham, Ladies Gun Club, Brian Wright and more – The Basement East, 8:00 p.m.

Jamie Kent – ACME Feed & Seed, 9:00 p.m.

The Steel Woods – The Basement, 9:00 p.m.

Marc Broussard – City Winery, 10:00 p.m.

Zach Schmidt – The Basement, 11:00 p.m.

AmericanaFest runs through September 17th at venues around Nashville. The Americana Honors & Awards will be held September 13th at the Ryman Auditorium.