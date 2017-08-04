BJ Barham, American Aquarium Announce New Lineup, Plot Fall Tour

Last April, singer-songwriter BJ Barham, the leader of the country-rock band American Aquarium, announced that the longstanding members of the group were going their separate ways. For Barham, that meant a solo tour in support of his debut effort Rockingham. Now, the North Carolina native has put together a new lineup for American Aquarium and announced a two-month tour.

"Over the last few months, I've made reference to the 'new guys' more than once. Now that we're less than a month away from our fall tour, I think it's ok to let the cat out of the bag," he wrote in part on the band's Facebook page. "Faces have changed, but the songs are still the same. So excited for you guys to hear this band and the new tunes."

The new lineup includes Crooks drummer Joey Bybee, Damn Quails bass player Ben Hussey and guitarist Shane Boeker – all from Texas – along with Nashville pedal-steel player Adam Kurtz, who also fronts Music City's experimental Buck Owens tribute Buck N' Stuff.

While no new album has been announced – they last released Wolves in 2015 – the reconstituted American Aquarium will hit the road on August 31st for a sprawling run that takes them from Texas into New York.

Barham is fiercely DIY, often booking all of the band's shows himself. "Every day, [we] would stop at a coffee shop, and I would get out, and I'd book two months in advance," he told Chris Shiflett during an episode of Shiflett's Walking the Floor podcast. "We stayed on the road, playing coffeehouses and crappy punk rock venues. No crew. Sleeping on floors. No hotel rooms. Really and truly, it was amazing. The coolest thing in the world. Here's a kid from a tiny place in North Carolina. I'd never traveled much, so for me, it was a chance to see the country."

Here are the band's fall tour dates:



August 31 – Lubbock, TX @ The Blue Light

September 1 – Stephenville, TX @ Bostocks

September 2 – Dallas @ Granada Theater

September 3 – Houston @ Heights Theater

September 4 – Austin @ Stubbs Austin

September 5 – College Station, TX @ The Tap

September 6 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

September 7 – Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

September 8 – Texarkana, TX @ Scottie's Grill

September 9 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

September 14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

September 15 – Greensboro, NC @ The Bling Tiger

September 16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

September 21 – Durank, OK @ Bubba's Brewhouse

September 22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

September 23 – Tahlequah, OK @ Medicine Stone

September 24 – Memphis @ Hi Tone

September 25 – St. Louis @ Off Broadway

September 27 – Nashville @ The Basement East

September 28 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

September 29 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

September 30 – Cleveland @ The Beachland Ballroom

October 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

October 3 – Philadelphia @ The Boot & Saddle

October 4 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

October 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

October 6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

October 7 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head

October 9 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry