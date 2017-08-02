Alan Jackson Extends 2017 Honky Tonk Highway Tour

Alan Jackson is adding more miles to this year's Honky Tonk Highway Tour, with new dates keeping the 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee on the road until early November. The trek, which kicked off in January, will continue to feature special guest Lee Ann Womack, a longtime Jackson duet partner who has been treating audiences to previously unreleased songs and material from her upcoming album.

The award-winning singer of such modern country classics as "Here in the Real World," " Chattahoochee " and "Don't Rock the Jukebox," Jackson has been touring and scoring hit singles and albums for more than a quarter-century. His previous concert series, the Keepin' It Country Tour, marked the 25th year since his debut. Since that time, he has become one of the genre's most influential artists, adhering closely to the traditions of his own influences, including the late George Jones, who made an appearance in Jackson 's music video for the 1991 smash, "Don't Rock the Jukebox."

Tickets and other details for all shows are available at Jackson 's official website, where information about VIP tickets and packages can also be found. With the exception of this weekend's WEFest date in Detroit Lakes , Michigan , all dates will feature Womack as special guest.

Here are the upcoming 2017 Honky Tonk Highway Tour dates: