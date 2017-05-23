Aaron Watson Plots Summer 2017 Tour

Aaron Watson is as proudly independent as they get. The Abilene, Texas touring veteran has worked his way to the top of the country charts on his own terms, with his 2015 LP The Underdog being the first to reach Number One by an independent male singer. Now Watson has announced 35 new tour dates in support of his latest album Vaquero.



Watson announced five of the tour's marquee stops last week on social media, including a pair of amphitheater shows in his home state and an appearance at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas on November 2nd, which closes out the new run of shows. The biggest of those shows, however, is his first headlining gig at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, dubbed "A Night of Texas at the Ryman," which will include fellow Texans like Jon Wolfe, Mickey Guyton, Jim Collins, and songwriter Leslie Satcher.

The tour kicks off May 27th at Lonestar Jam in Austin, Texas, makes another Nashville stop at the CMA Music Festival in June, and includes visits to Canada, Norway, and Spain.

"I don't know if I'll ever sign a record deal," Watson told Rolling Stone Country in February, as he recalled the tour for The Underdog. "I don't need to. People still call us a regional act, but if that's the case, then we're a regional act that can sell out shows in 40 states and 10 countries."



The new run of show isn't quite as ambitious as that, but Watson has already been on the road this year in support of Vaquero, which was produced by Marshall Altman and, like its predecessor, was self-released on Watson's own label. Vaquero debuted at Number Two on the Billboard Top Country Album charts and Watson recently made his network TV debut performing "Outta Style" on Fox & Friends.

Here are Aaron Watson's summer 2017 tour dates:

May 27 – Austin, TX @ Lonestar Jam

June 1 – Goldsby, OK @ Southwind Hills

June 2 – Salado, TX @ Johnny’s Outback

June 3 – Graham, TX @ Young County Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

June 9 – Augusta, GA @ Country Club

June 10 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Music Festival

June 16 – Minden, NV @ Carson Valley Casino

June 17 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Country Summer Festival

June 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

June 24 – Manhattan, KS @ Country Stampede

July 3 – Warren, IN @ Tower Park

July 4 – Lawton, OK @ Fort Sill Polo Field

July 7 – Vinstra, Norway @ Vinstra Country Festivalen

July 8 – Riaza, Spain @ Huercasa Country Festival

July 13 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Calgary Stampede

July 15 – La Veta, CO @ Spanish Peaks Music Festival

July 21 – Hastings, NE @ Adams County Fair

July 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Skating Plaza

July 26 – Jackson, WY @ Teton County Fair

July 27 – Alpine, TX @ Granada Theater

July 28 – Midland, TX @ Cimerex Energy Pavilion

July 29 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

August 3 – Prairie du Chien, WI @ Country On The River

August 4 – Dodge City, KS @ Central Station

August 5 – Loveland, CO @ Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre

August 11 – Billings, MT @ Babcock Theatre

August 12 – Burley, ID @ Cassia County Fair and Rodeo

August 19 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park Stadium

August 24 – Fayetteville, AR @ JBGB Amphitheater

August 25 – San Angelo, TX @ Foster Communications Coliseum

August 26 – Burnet, TX @ Haley Nelson Park Amphitheater

August 29 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

October 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ PBR World Finals