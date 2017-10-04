Aaron Watson will headline a night of Texas music Wednesday night at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The Lone Star State singer, whose latest album is the vibrant Vaquero, has transformed the show into a benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Mickey Guyton, Jim Collins, Leslie Satcher and Jon Wolfe will all join Watson for the event.

“We’ve been doing that with a lot of shows, and we’ll continue doing that through the next year or possibly years. When you have over $100 billion worth of damage done to an area, it’s gonna take years to overcome that," Watson tells Rolling Stone Country. "We’ve been encouraging people to help out in any way they can, and it’s hard to make a dent in $100 billion worth of devastation, but you can chip away at it little by little and if everybody starts chipping away at it, that’s how you make an impact."

Tickets are still available for the concert. Watson, meanwhile, will continue touring until two days before Christmas, wrapping up his year with a three-night-stand at another historic venue – Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.