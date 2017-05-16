A Thousand Horses Plot Return With New Release 'Bridges'

A Thousand Horses have big expectations for their second LP. Now in their eighth year together as a band, the Nashville-based Southern rockers were propelled into country notoriety by their debut album, 2015's Southernality, and are flying high this year after their first Academy of Country Music awards nomination. So it's surprising that the track list for the next collection, titled Bridges, seems to hedge its bets instead of going for broke on the new stuff.

Due to be released June 2nd on BMLG Records, Bridges is more of a deluxe EP than a proper LP. The 13-song record only features six new songs, with the other seven filled out by live recordings. The live recordings are pulled mostly from Metropolis Studios in London, while a further one, a recording of their breakthrough hit "Smoke" from Southernality, was done in Nashville's Printer's Alley.

Produced by Corey Crowder and Dann Huff in conjunction with the band itself, Bridges looks more like a stopgap release ahead of a proper follow-up album, with three of the new tracks – "Bridges," "One Man Army," and the title track – all also repeated with live performances, which otherwise consist of rehashed Southernality songs. A full track list is below.

Rolling Stone Country premiered the first single "Preachin' to the Choir" in March, which saw the band embracing some new sonic textures while holding on to their signature Southern rock edge.

"Keeping our grit is what our thing is and we didn't want to lose that," said frontman Michael Hobby. "But we wanted to show off how much we've grown. We've been a band for eight years, and in the last two years since Southernality, we've grown as musicians and performers and made our sound bigger. It's the same A Thousand Horses but with a little more oomph to it."



A Thousand Horses hit the road this summer for a tour heavy on festival dates that kicks off May 26th in Daytona Beach, Florida at the Daytona Country 500.

Bridges track listing:

1. "Blaze Of Somethin’"

2. "Burn Like Willie"

3. "Preachin’ to the Choir"

4. "One Man Army"

5. "Bridges"

6. "Weekends in a Small Town"

7. "Travelin’ Man" (Live from Metropolis Studios, London)

8. "Preachin’ to the Choir" (Live from Metropolis Studios, London)

9. "Sunday Morning" (Live from Metropolis Studios, London)

10. "One Man Army" (Live from Metropolis Studios, London)

11. "Bridges" (Live from Metropolis Studios, London)

12. "First Time" (Live from Metropolis Studios, London)

13. "Smoke" (Live from Printer’s Alley, Nashville)