Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle Lead 2018 30A Songwriters Festival Lineup

It's still summer but music fans anticipating the mid-winter blahs are already planning a trip to Florida 's South Walton County next January for the ninth annual 30A Songwriters Festival. Set for January 12th through 15th, 2018, the event will include appearances from Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Lee Ann Womack, North Mississippi Allstars, Shawn Mullins, classic rock band The Zombies, Indigo Girls' singer Emily Saliers, fronting her Murmuration Nation Band and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley.

Among the 175 songwriters who'll be showcased in over 225 performances taking place at more than two dozen venues along Florida 's scenic Highway 30A are Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame legends Craig Wiseman, Gretchen Peters, Jeffrey Steele and Mike Reid.

Weekend passes for the festival are now available online and can also be purchased locally in South Walton at the Cultural Arts Alliance office in Santa Rosa Beach , the Foster Gallery in Grand Boulevard and at Central Square Records in Seaside . Several VIP packages are also offered to festival-goers, including four-course dinners hosted by award-winning guest chefs and featuring performances from special musical guests.

Among those who performed at the 2017 edition of the event were John Prine, Cheap Trick, Dr. John and the Night Trippers, Shawn Colvin and Chely Wright. The lineup, a list of venues, weekend passes, and more information are available now at the official festival website.