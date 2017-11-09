2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet: See Interviews With Garth Brooks, Jon Pardi

The 2017 CMA Awards were loaded with star power, from Entertainer of the Year champ Garth Brooks to New Artist winner Jon Pardi. Our cameras were on the red carpet to catch Nashville's finest as they entered the Bridgestone Arena for the big show and captured some engaging interviews – as well as an impromptu Keith Urban tribute from vocal group Home Free.
Kip Moore, Maddie and Tae and a musical tribute by Home Free to Keith Urban highlight the 51st CMAs arrivals
