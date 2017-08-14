Peach Music Festival 2017: 10 Best Things We Saw

The focal point of the 2017 Peach Music Festival, held this past weekend at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was a star-studded tribute to late Allman Brothers Band founders Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks.

It had to be.

After all, the Southern rock pioneers, both of whom died earlier this year, were not only originators of their iconic band and style of music, but of the festival itself when it began in 2012.

The moving performances delivered by their surviving friends and brethren were just a few of the banner moments of a four-day weekend that included a pulsating set by rock giants My Morning Jacket, a crowd-pleasing display – during a torrential downpour – by Greensky Bluegrass, and a guest-heavy, improvisational showcase by Southern jam institution Widespread Panic.

Whether it was the willingness of Philadelphia-based guitarist and songwriter Tom Hamilton to entertain during a momentary loss of power onstage or a riveting cover of a celebrated classic, the Peach offered a lion's share of highlights. Here's the 10 best things we saw.