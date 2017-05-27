Breaking News: Gregg Allman, Southern Rock Pioneer, Dead at 69
10 Stunning Gregg Allman Covers by Country Artists

From Chris Stapleton's "Whipping Post" to Eric Church's "Ain't Wastin' Time No More"

Country artists from Eric Church to Hank Williams Jr. have covered the songs of Gregg Allman both onstage and in the studio. Timothy Hiatt/GettyImages
By Matt Mattei, Jeff Gage

Fans of country music and Southern rock can create an entire playlist of country singers just covering the Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider." The road anthem – written by Gregg Allman, who died Saturday at 69 – has been recorded or performed by everyone from Willie and Waylon to the Zac Brown Band, with Allman himself sitting in. But much of Allman's catalog has been ripe for country interpretations, with a slew of Nashville stars putting their spin on the Southern rock pioneer's songs at a 2014 tribute in Atlanta. Here's 10 of the best country Gregg Allman covers.