Don Williams: 10 Essential Songs
From "Tulsa Time" to "Good Ole Boys Like Me," the key tracks of the country vocalist, who died September 8th at 78
Don Williams' death on Friday at age 78 resonated throughout the country music community. Revered as one of the finest singers of the genre, the "Gentle Giant" was known for his smooth, mellifluous vocals. Listen to his sublime phrasing in the 1980 country Number One "I Believe in You," an Adult Contemporary crossover hit as well. That song, and nine other equally marvelous recordings, make up Williams' 10 essential tracks.