Don Williams: 10 Essential Songs

From "Tulsa Time" to "Good Ole Boys Like Me," the key tracks of the country vocalist, who died September 8th at 78

Don Williams, who died at 78 on Friday, was known for such songs as "Tulsa Time" and "I Believe in Love." David Redfern/Redferns
By Jon Freeman, Stephen L. Betts, Jeff Gage, David Cantwell

Don Williams' death on Friday at age 78 resonated throughout the country music community. Revered as one of the finest singers of the genre, the "Gentle Giant" was known for his smooth, mellifluous vocals. Listen to his sublime phrasing in the 1980 country Number One "I Believe in You," an Adult Contemporary crossover hit as well. That song, and nine other equally marvelous recordings, make up Williams' 10 essential tracks. 