CMA Awards 2017: 10 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
From an inspired opening to a lackluster duet from Kelsea Ballerini and Reba – the good, the bad and the head-scratching of the 51st CMAs
The 51st CMA Awards aimed for the right balance of festive and respectful when the annual country music show was held Wednesday night in Nashville. It was a particularly trying year for the genre and its community, which lost both fans and artists in different tragedies. For the most part, the CMAs succeeded, thanks to dazzling performances by Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Rascal Flatts with Dierks Bentley, and Darius Rucker, who led a show-opening singalong of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Hold My Hand." Still, the evening wasn't without its stumbles. Here's the 10 best, worst and WTF moments of the 2017 CMAs.