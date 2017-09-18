AmericanaFest 2017: 20 Best Things We Saw
From Lee Ann Womack's royal status to Joshua Hedley's star turn, the highlights of the annual roots-music festival in Nashville
The 18th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference wrapped up in Nashville this weekend, drawing fans of American roots music from all over the world. The highlights were as plentiful as the vintage denim, with artists from veteran Lee Ann Womack to Countrypolitan revivalist Joshua Hedley performing showcases in the backyards of record stores, inside Jack White's Third Man Records and in clubs all over Music City. Here's the 20 best things we witnessed at AmericanaFest.