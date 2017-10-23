2017 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony: 10 Best Moments
From Alan Jackson's acceptance speech to Loretta Lynn's first Nashville appearance since her May stroke
More News
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum inducted its Class of 2017 – Alan Jackson, Don Schlitz and Jerry Reed – at its annual Medallion Ceremony at the museum's CMA Theater in Nashville Sunday night. Loretta Lynn presented superstar Jackson with the Hall's Modern Era honor. Vince Gill gave "The Gambler" songsmith Schlitz the Hall's Songwriter honor. And Bobby Bare paid tribute to his late friend – session guitarist, singer-songwriter, beloved character actor and all-around renaissance man Jerry Reed – who received the Hall's Veteran Era honor. Between the heartfelt speeches and performances from George Strait, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aloe Blacc and others, the ceremony boasted many memorable, often emotional, moments. Here's the 10 best.