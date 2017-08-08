Trending

10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: August 2017

From a singer-songwriter who mixes girl-group harmonies with Countrypolitan strings to a disciple of Keith Urban who loves the loop pedal

Tristen and Morgan Evans are among the 10 New Country Artists you need to hear this month.
By Ilana Kaplan, Marissa R. Moss, Robert Crawford, Brittney McKenna, Jeff Gage, Jon Gugala

Guitar heroes, astute songwriters and bluegrass experimentalists all appear on this month's list. The sideman for John Prine ventures out on his own; an observant nomad mines her travel experiences in her songs; and a one-time headbanger turns his attention to string instruments. Here are the 10 new country and Americana artists you need to hear right now. 