10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: August 2017
From a singer-songwriter who mixes girl-group harmonies with Countrypolitan strings to a disciple of Keith Urban who loves the loop pedal
Guitar heroes, astute songwriters and bluegrass experimentalists all appear on this month's list. The sideman for John Prine ventures out on his own; an observant nomad mines her travel experiences in her songs; and a one-time headbanger turns his attention to string instruments. Here are the 10 new country and Americana artists you need to hear right now.